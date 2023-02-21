Parvez Elahi joins PTI after Chaudhry Shujaat terminates PML-Q membership

LAHORE — Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), hours after his party membership was terminated by PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

At a joint press conference, former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry and Parvez Elahi made the announcement.

Elahi, who has joined PTi with his 10 close aides, said he will continue serving the people under the leadership of Imran Khan.

پرویز الہٰی نے باقاعدہ طور پر پی ٹی آئی کو جوائن کر لیا ہے-@fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/aETTAIs5GT — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 21, 2023

Earlier today, Elahi's cousin Chaudhry Shujaat sacked him as the PML-Q's Punjab president and revoked his basic membership.

In a statement, Shujaat said that the former Punjab chief minister "is banned from using PML-Q’s name in the future".

This is a developing story.