Parvez Elahi joins PTI after Chaudhry Shujaat terminates PML-Q membership

Web Desk 07:51 PM | 21 Feb, 2023
Source: File photo

LAHORE — Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), hours after his party membership was terminated by PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

At a joint press conference, former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry and Parvez Elahi made the announcement.

Elahi, who has joined PTi with his 10 close aides, said he will continue serving the people under the leadership of Imran Khan.

Earlier today, Elahi's cousin Chaudhry Shujaat sacked him as the PML-Q's Punjab president and revoked his basic membership.

In a statement, Shujaat said that the former Punjab chief minister "is banned from using PML-Q’s name in the future".

This is a developing story.

