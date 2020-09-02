OIC reiterates support to Kashmiri people for self-determination
Web Desk
09:22 AM | 2 Sep, 2020
OIC reiterates support to Kashmiri people for self-determination
JEDDAH - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has reiterated its unstinted support to the Kashmiri people towards realization of their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant United Nations (UN) resolutions.

During a meeting between Pakistan's Permanent Representative to Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh and OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen in Jeddah, the Pakistani envoy briefed the OIC Secretary General about the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Both the dignitaries discussed issues including the forthcoming session of Council of Foreign Ministers, second OIC Summit on Science and Technology, Islamophobia and Palestine.

