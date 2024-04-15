Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 15 April 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely same against all currencies on April 15, 2024 Monday. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 April 2024