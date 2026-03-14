Pakistan starts new feeder shipping service from Karachi to UAE

KARACHI – Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry announced on Friday the launch of a new feeder shipping service from Karachi Port to the United Arab Emirates, marking a key step toward transshipment capabilities.

In a statement Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said that Karachi Gateway Terminal (Private) Limited (KGTL) which is KPT’s major business partner will be supported by dedicated feeder service linking Karachi with the UAE ports of Fujairah and Khor Fakkan, strengthening maritime connectivity for Pakistan’s trading community amid evolving regional shipping dynamics.

Junaid Chaudhry said the new service establishes a regular shipping link between Karachi and two of the region’s key transshipment hubs, enabling Pakistani importers and exporters to maintain reliable access to global container shipping networks.

“The service will call at KGTL, part of AD Ports Group’s international operating arm, Noatum Ports. The first vessel of the service arrived at KGTL on the evening of 11 March, officially marking the start of regular operations,” the minister added.

Junaid Chaudhry noted the new feeder link supports supply chain continuity through KGTL and helps ensure Pakistan’s trade maintains dependable access to international markets. Cargo routed through Fujairah and Khor Fakkan will benefit from seamless connectivity to regional and international shipping networks, supported by the UAE’s advanced logistics infrastructure. Containers can be efficiently transferred via integrated road and rail corridors to major commercial hubs and logistics centres across the UAE.

Talking on the new feeder service, Rear Admiral Shahid Ahmed (Retd.), Chairman, Karachi Port Trust said, ;The introduction of this feeder service further enhances Karachi Port’s connectivity with key regional hubs and supports Pakistan’s growing trade requirements and added ;Strengthening maritime links with the UAE will help facilitate smoother cargo movement while providing greater flexibility for the country’s trading community as per the vision of Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Choudhry .;

Khurram Aziz Khan, Chief Executive Officer of Karachi Gateway Terminal (Private) Limited (KGTL) said, ;The commencement of this feeder service reflects KGTL’s continued commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s maritime connectivity and supporting the country’s trading community. By linking Karachi directly with major UAE transshipment hubs, this service provides importers and exporters with reliable access to global shipping networks while reinforcing the role of Karachi Gateway Terminal as a key gateway for international trade.” Federal Minister Junaid Chaudhry concluded saying Pakistan’s economy relies heavily on maritime trade, and strengthened connectivity with regional transshipment hubs provides additional resilience for exporters, importers and supply chains.