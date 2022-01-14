Pakistan opens citizenship for foreign investors
Info minister says this is 'in line with new National Security Policy'
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has decided to allow permanent residency scheme for foreign nationals investing in the country, a move apparently aimed at mitigating the financial woes.
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced the development on Twitter, saying it is in line with new National Security Policy.
“In line with new Nat Security policy through which Pak declared GeoEconomics as core of its Nat security doctrine, Government has decided to allow Permanent residency scheme for foreign nationals, new policy allows foreigners to get permanent resident status in lieu of investment,” he wrote.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday launched the public version of the country's first-ever National Security Policy 2022-2026, saying the nation is now headed in the right direction.
The main themes of the National Security Policy are national cohesion, securing an economic future, defence and territorial integrity, internal security, foreign policy in a changing world and human security.
PM Imran Khan launches Pakistan’s first ... 10:55 AM | 14 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday launched the public version of the country's first-ever National ...
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan, China launch air cargo service over Islamabad-Kashgar route10:07 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
-
- Pakistan opens citizenship for foreign investors09:12 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
- Waseem Rizvi: Indian man arrested for hate speech against Islam after ...08:50 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Usman Mukhtar drops first exclusive look from his upcoming crime ...04:15 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
- Sana Javed’s doppelganger spotted on social media03:20 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021