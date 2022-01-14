Pakistan opens citizenship for foreign investors

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has decided to allow permanent residency scheme for foreign nationals investing in the country, a move apparently aimed at mitigating the financial woes.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced the development on Twitter, saying it is in line with new National Security Policy.

“In line with new Nat Security policy through which Pak declared GeoEconomics as core of its Nat security doctrine, Government has decided to allow Permanent residency scheme for foreign nationals, new policy allows foreigners to get permanent resident status in lieu of investment,” he wrote.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday launched the public version of the country's first-ever National Security Policy 2022-2026, saying the nation is now headed in the right direction.

The main themes of the National Security Policy are national cohesion, securing an economic future, defence and territorial integrity, internal security, foreign policy in a changing world and human security.