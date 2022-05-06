5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, KP

09:33 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, KP
ISLAMABAD – A 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad and northwestern Pakistan on Sunday.

Tremors were felt in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Lower Dir, Swabi, Malakand, Peshawar and suburbs.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far.

More to follow…

