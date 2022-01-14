Pakistan, China launch air cargo service over Islamabad-Kashgar route
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and China have launched air cargo service on the Kashgar-Islamabad route in a move to facilitate trade between the two countries.
The landing of the Pakistan Faxon Airlines Air Cargo plane at Kashgar Airport in the Xinjiang region of China marked the inauguration of the route.
According to China Radio International, this is the second international cargo route as earlier Kashgar-Karachi cargo route was launched in 2019.
As the main aviation fulcrum of the Silk Road Economic Belt, Kashgar Airport has opened international cargo routes, providing air traffic and service platforms for economic and trade development between Xinjiang, South Asia, West Asia and Europe, state broadcaster reported.
The construction of the International Transport Corridor and the International Aviation Center has increased the significance of the Xinjiang region.
Pakistan determined to expand trade ties with all ... 10:28 AM | 10 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is on an official visit to Romania and Spain, said ...
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan, China launch air cargo service over Islamabad-Kashgar route10:07 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
- 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, KP09:33 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan opens citizenship for foreign investors09:12 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
- Waseem Rizvi: Indian man arrested for hate speech against Islam after ...08:50 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Usman Mukhtar drops first exclusive look from his upcoming crime ...04:15 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
- Sana Javed’s doppelganger spotted on social media03:20 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021