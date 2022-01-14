Pakistan, China launch air cargo service over Islamabad-Kashgar route

10:07 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
Pakistan, China launch air cargo service over Islamabad-Kashgar route
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and China have launched air cargo service on the Kashgar-Islamabad route in a move to facilitate trade between the two countries.

The landing of the Pakistan Faxon Airlines Air Cargo plane at Kashgar Airport in the Xinjiang region of China marked the inauguration of the route.

According to China Radio International, this is the second international cargo route as earlier Kashgar-Karachi cargo route was launched in 2019.

As the main aviation fulcrum of the Silk Road Economic Belt, Kashgar Airport has opened international cargo routes, providing air traffic and service platforms for economic and trade development between Xinjiang, South Asia, West Asia and Europe, state broadcaster reported.

The construction of the International Transport Corridor and the International Aviation Center has increased the significance of the Xinjiang region.

Pakistan determined to expand trade ties with all ... 10:28 AM | 10 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is on an official visit to Romania and Spain, said ...

More From This Category
Pakistan’s oladoc raises $1.8 million to scale ...
05:11 PM | 14 Jan, 2022
Cnergyico set to become leading fuel retailer ...
02:39 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
National Incubation Centre applications open for ...
12:18 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
Pakistan Railways launches first ever ‘Reefer ...
08:17 AM | 11 Jan, 2022
KIA makes waves by achieving a milestone of ...
06:49 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
Pakistan determined to expand trade ties with all ...
10:28 AM | 10 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Coke Studio 14 presents a fusion of Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal in first episode
07:55 PM | 14 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr