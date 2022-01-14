Pakistan, China launch air cargo service over Islamabad-Kashgar route

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and China have launched air cargo service on the Kashgar-Islamabad route in a move to facilitate trade between the two countries.

The landing of the Pakistan Faxon Airlines Air Cargo plane at Kashgar Airport in the Xinjiang region of China marked the inauguration of the route.

According to China Radio International, this is the second international cargo route as earlier Kashgar-Karachi cargo route was launched in 2019.

As the main aviation fulcrum of the Silk Road Economic Belt, Kashgar Airport has opened international cargo routes, providing air traffic and service platforms for economic and trade development between Xinjiang, South Asia, West Asia and Europe, state broadcaster reported.

The construction of the International Transport Corridor and the International Aviation Center has increased the significance of the Xinjiang region.