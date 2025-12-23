Latest

Business, Pakistan

By News Desk
3:33 pm | Dec 23, 2025

KARACHI – Cement prices surged across Pakistan, sparking fresh concerns over rising construction costs and inflationary pressure.

Data shared by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics shows retail cement prices increased during the week ending December 18, with both northern and southern regions witnessing an upward trend. In northern cities, the average price per bag jumped to Rs 1,402, marking a 0.9% increase in just one week. Southern cities also saw a rise, with prices reaching Rs 1,446 per bag.

Cement Price in Pakistan

City Price per Bag
Islamabad 1,367
Rawalpindi 1,361
Lahore 1,488
Gujranwala 1,450
Faisalabad 1,390
Sialkot 1,420
Sargodha 1,397
Multan 1,451
Bahawalpur 1,440
Peshawar 1,353
Bannu 1,300
Karachi 1,378
Hyderabad 1,428
Sukkur 1,530
Larkana 1,407
Quetta 1,490
Khuzdar 1,443

Major cities were not spared. Lahore recorded one of the highest prices at Rs 1,488 per bag, while Gujranwala, Multan, and Bahawalpur crossed the Rs 1,440 mark. Even traditionally cheaper markets like Islamabad and Rawalpindi saw prices hovering above Rs 1,360.

In the south, Sukkur topped the chart with a staggering Rs 1,530 per bag, followed by Quetta at Rs 1,490. Karachi, the country’s commercial hub, reported an average price of Rs 1,378.

