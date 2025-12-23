KARACHI – Cement prices surged across Pakistan, sparking fresh concerns over rising construction costs and inflationary pressure.

Data shared by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics shows retail cement prices increased during the week ending December 18, with both northern and southern regions witnessing an upward trend. In northern cities, the average price per bag jumped to Rs 1,402, marking a 0.9% increase in just one week. Southern cities also saw a rise, with prices reaching Rs 1,446 per bag.

Cement Price in Pakistan

City Price per Bag Islamabad 1,367 Rawalpindi 1,361 Lahore 1,488 Gujranwala 1,450 Faisalabad 1,390 Sialkot 1,420 Sargodha 1,397 Multan 1,451 Bahawalpur 1,440 Peshawar 1,353 Bannu 1,300 Karachi 1,378 Hyderabad 1,428 Sukkur 1,530 Larkana 1,407 Quetta 1,490 Khuzdar 1,443

Major cities were not spared. Lahore recorded one of the highest prices at Rs 1,488 per bag, while Gujranwala, Multan, and Bahawalpur crossed the Rs 1,440 mark. Even traditionally cheaper markets like Islamabad and Rawalpindi saw prices hovering above Rs 1,360.

In the south, Sukkur topped the chart with a staggering Rs 1,530 per bag, followed by Quetta at Rs 1,490. Karachi, the country’s commercial hub, reported an average price of Rs 1,378.