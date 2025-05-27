Cement prices drop in Pakistan slightly; See new rates here

KARACHI – Cement prices in Pakistan witnessed a slight drop, boosting the northern construction sector.

Bureau of Statistics reported slight drop in the retail prices of cement in the country during the week ending May 22. The average price of cement per bag in northern cities dropped by 0.37 percent, settling at 1413 rupees compared to the previous week.

In contrast, prices in southern cities remained stable, with the average retail price holding steady at 1428 rupees per bag.

Cement Rates in Pakistan

Cement rates in Islamabad remain at Rs1402, 1386 in Rawalpindi, 1449 in Gujranwala, 1420 in Sialkot, 1464 in Lahore, 1400 in Faisalabad, 1398 in Sargodha, 1416 in Multan, 1450 in Bahawalpur, Peshawar 1402, and Bannu 1360.

City Cement Price Northern Region Islamabad 1402 Rawalpindi 1386 Gujranwala 1449 Sialkot 1420 Lahore 1464 Faisalabad 1400 Sargodha 1398 Multan 1416 Bahawalpur 1450 Peshawar 1402 Bannu 1360 Southern Region Karachi 1360 Hyderabad 1399 Sukkur 1500 Larkana 1416 Quetta 1450 Khuzdar 1443

Meanwhile, in the southern region, Karachi recorded a price of 1360 per bag, Hyderabad 1399, Sukkur 1500, Larkana 1416, Quetta 1450, and Khuzdar 1443.

Slight drop in the north may provide some relief to construction projects currently underway, though the stability in southern regions indicates steady demand.