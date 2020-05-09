PM Imran chairs meeting to review impact of COVID-19 pandemic on country's economy

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized that out of the box solutions are required to meet the present day economic challenges in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairing a meeting to review the economic situation and future outlook of the economy in the wake of COVID-19 situation in Islamabad, the premier appreciated the efforts of the Finance Ministry to ensure financial discipline and provision of relief during the COVID-19 situation.

He emphasized that greater attention should be paid to supporting small and medium sector enterprises and the agriculture sector enabling them to create greater job opportunities for the people.

PM Imran said the process of reforming public sector organizations should be expedited to plug leakages of the economy.

Discussing future economic outlook, the Prime Minister said all efforts should be made to provide maximum possible relief to the people.

During the meeting, a detailed presentation was made by the Finance Ministry about the overall situation and the performance of various macroeconomic indicators during the last nine months of the current financial year.