USD to PKR: Rupee snaps winning streak, loses Rs2.78 against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee on Thursday ended its four-day long appreciation streak and dropped nearly 1 percent against the US dollar in the interbank market.
During the trading, the local currency recorded a decline against the greenback, with a depreciation of Rs2.78.
On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 279.12 against the US dollar after a continued upward trajectory.
This is an intra-day update...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,400 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Karachi
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Islamabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Peshawar
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Quetta
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Sialkot
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Attock
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Gujranwala
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Jehlum
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Multan
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Gujrat
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Nawabshah
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Chakwal
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Hyderabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Nowshehra
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Sargodha
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Faisalabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Mirpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
