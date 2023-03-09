Search

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 9, 2023

Web Desk 08:48 AM | 9 Mar, 2023
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 9, 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 9, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.1 281.15
Euro EUR 290 292.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 329 332
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.5 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182.5 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.02 742.02
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.6 40.04
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.16 35.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.24 907.24
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.67 172.67
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.19 25.49
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 194.93 196.93
Swedish Korona SEK 25.09 25.39
Swiss Franc CHF 293.21 295.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 9 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,400 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Karachi PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Islamabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Peshawar PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Quetta PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Sialkot PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Attock PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Gujranwala PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Jehlum PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Multan PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Bahawalpur PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Gujrat PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Nawabshah PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Chakwal PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Hyderabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Nowshehra PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Sargodha PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Faisalabad PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095
Mirpur PKR 196,400 PKR 2,095

