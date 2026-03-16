Taliban’s Wana Attack claim proven Propaganda as Pakistan neutralizes Drone in Waziristan

WAZIRISTAN – Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued another fact-check after claims spread on social media by the Afghan Taliban’s so-called Ministry of Defense alleging a successful attack in Wana.

According to the ministry, the claim is completely baseless. Officials revealed that a drone was detected over South Waziristan and was neutralized using soft-kill technology, which disabled the drone without causing any damage.

Authorities confirmed that no military installation, infrastructure, or personnel were harmed during the incident. The ministry criticized the Taliban government’s statement, calling it “fabricated propaganda.” It at the Taliban have a history of making misleading and false claims, including previous assertions about shooting down Pakistan Air Force aircraft and capturing pilots, which were later proven false.

Officials also warned that misinformation circulating on social media is contradicting the actual facts, urging the public to rely on verified information.

Truth always prevails over lies and propaganda, the post reads.