Two Pakistani women make history in sailing

For the first time, two female sailors from Pakistan have successfully completed the first stage of becoming International Sailing Judges.

Zoya Asad Ali and Mehnaz Jameel participated in the World Sailing International Seminar held in Thailand. After the seminar, both sailors passed the examination with excellent marks.

This marks the first time that Pakistani women have completed the judges’ course in sailing. Both sailors are affiliated with the Pakistan Air Force Yacht Club.

To achieve full recognition, the two sailors will need to participate in three international events within four years. Their performance in international races will then determine whether they are awarded the status of International Sailing Judge.

Previously, three Pakistani sailors have served as international judges in sailing. In the 1980s, the late Captain Zakaullah Chaudhry and retired Admiral Khalid Mahmood Akhtar were international sailing judges.

In 1996, Captain Arshad qualified and obtained the International Judge certificate and is now an International Race Officer. Notably, Zoya Asad Ali is the granddaughter of International Race Officer Captain Arshad.