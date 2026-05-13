Sarmad Ali awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz second time for services to newspaper industry

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari has conferred the prestigious Sitara-i-Imtiaz upon Sarmad Ali in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the growth and development of Pakistan’s newspaper industry.

Sarmad Ali, who currently serves as President of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), received the civil award for his decades-long services in media management, advertising, and the promotion of the print media sector in the country.

This marks the second time Sarmad Ali has been honoured with a national award. He had previously received the same distinction in 2013 from then-president Asif Ali Zardari, making him one of the few media figures to be decorated twice for his services.

With extensive experience in marketing, advertising, and media affairs, Sarmad Ali has played a key role in shaping Pakistan’s media landscape. He has served three terms as president of the Marketing Association of Pakistan and also headed the Pakistan chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA). In addition, he continues to serve on the global Board of Directors of the IAA, representing Pakistan at the international level.

The award is being viewed by media circles as recognition of his longstanding efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s newspaper industry and promote professional standards in advertising and journalism.