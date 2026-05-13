Eid ul Azha 2026: Ruet body Meeting on May 17 for Zil Hajj Moon Sighting

KARACHI – Eid ul Azha 2026 is just 2 weeks from now and Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee officially called crucial meeting for the sighting of Zil Hajj 1447 Hijri crescent moon, setting stage for the announcement that will determine the start of the last Islamic month and timing of “Bakra Eid”.

Ruet committe meeting will be held on May 17 (Sunday), corresponding to 29 Dhul Qa’dah, as religious authorities prepare to observe the new crescent. The session has been convened at the Pakistan Meteorological Department office in Karachi.

The meeting will be chaired by the Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, who will also make the final announcement regarding moon sighting after receiving reports from across Pakistan. Zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meetings will also take place the same evening at their respective headquarters, ensuring nationwide coordination in the moon sighting process.

Officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs confirmed that the final decision on whether the moon has been sighted will rest with the central committee chairman.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) released its astronomical forecast regarding the new month. According to SUPARCO, the Dhul Hijjah 1447 new moon is expected to be born on May 17, 2026 at 1:01 AM. At sunset, the moon’s age will be approximately 18 hours and 30 minutes, a condition considered favorable for visibility under clear skies.

SUPARCO further noted that in Pakistan’s coastal regions, the time difference between sunset and moonset is expected to be around 60 minutes, improving the chances of sighting.

Based on these calculations, experts believe that conditions for sighting the Dhul Hijjah moon on the evening of May 17, 2026 are favorable, provided weather conditions remain clear and visibility near the horizon is adequate.

The space agency also indicated that the first day of Dhul Hijjah 1447 Hijri is expected on Monday, May 18, 2026, marking the conclusion of Dhul Qa’dah.

SUPARCO suggested that Eid-ul-Adha is likely to be observed on May 27, although the final confirmation will depend entirely on the official decision of Pakistan’s Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after the moon sighting process concludes.

The nationwide announcement is now awaited with anticipation, as religious authorities prepare for one of the most significant lunar determinations of the Islamic calendar.