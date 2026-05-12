Who is Anmol Pinky? Pakistan’s Notorious Drugs Queen

ISLAMABAD – Anmol Pinky made headlines after her arrest in Karachi and her controversial court appearance without handcuffs, which triggered widespread public debate over law enforcement procedures and the menace of drugs in the South Asian nation.

‘Pinky’ is an alleged high-profile figure in multiple narcotics cases and is accused of being involved in a large-scale cocaine supply network operating across Pakistan.

The high-profile suspect was detained from Garden area of Karachi and is reportedly wanted in at least 10 different cases registered since 2021. The first case against her dates back to July 2021 at Gizri Police Station in connection with drug trafficking. In that case, the arrested suspects allegedly confessed that they were working on her instructions.

A second major case was later registered in November 2021 at Darakhshan Police Station, where another suspect also reportedly admitted involvement in drug distribution linked to her network. Despite these cases, she allegedly remained at large for years before being recently arrested in a raid, with police later confirming her custody.

Authorities claim she is not only linked to drug distribution but also to the production and supply chain of narcotics, with allegations that her operations involve drugs worth billions of rupees.

Controversial Court Appearance

Her recent appearance in City Court went viral after she was seen being produced without handcuffs and under police escort. Reports suggest she walked ahead of officers, while the investigating officer followed behind and even guided her inside the court premises.

انمول پنکی خان صاحب کو بھی کوک سپلائی کرتی تھی pic.twitter.com/dCgRNelhCN — Hasan Shabbir (@professor_Hasan) May 12, 2026

She was also reportedly allowed to speak freely with her lawyer via mobile phone and interact casually with people present in the courtroom. Police had requested a 14-day physical remand, but the court rejected the request and instead granted judicial custody.

Strong Connections

Further allegations have also surfaced regarding financial pressure and personal connections. An individual allegedly pressured her family and demanded large payments over time. It is also reported that she was previously linked to a police officer in Lahore through marriage, and that properties were allegedly purchased using funds connected to her.

Investigators further claim that she expanded her alleged drug network over time, setting up production arrangements and coordinating distribution channels, including deliveries to specified locations.

Pinky’s first husband is reportedly based in Malaysia and is said to have introduced her to drug manufacturing methods.

Anmol Pinky is currently in judicial custody. She faces multiple charges under the Sindh Control of Narcotics Act and the Sindh Arms Act in relation to alleged drug trafficking and illegal weapons possession.