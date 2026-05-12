Drug kingpin Anmol alias Pinky arrested in Karachi in intelligence-based raid

KARACHI – The Garden Police have arrested a woman identified as Anmol alias Pinky during an intelligence-based operation in port city of Karachi.

Police described the suspect as an alleged major cocaine-maker who was reportedly wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies. Authorities claimed the raid uncovered a suspected mobile cocaine production setup along with narcotics, chemicals, and weapons.

Officials said the suspect allegedly operated her own production unit and supplied narcotics to Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

During the operation, police claimed to have recovered cocaine worth millions of rupees, chemicals allegedly used in drug production, ketamine, ephedrine, methamphetamine, and other substances. Several bottles of handmade red wine, a pistol, ammunition, and drug packaging materials were also reportedly seized.

According to investigators, around one kilogram of partially prepared cocaine and more than 15 so-called “cocaine eggs” were recovered from the suspect’s possession. Authorities alleged that the suspect produced and sold premium-grade cocaine at significantly higher prices than ordinary narcotics available in the market.

Police further claimed that the suspect managed a delivery network using multiple riders for drug distribution in Karachi. Investigators alleged that the riders were provided salaries and rented accommodation as part of the operation.

During initial questioning, officials said the suspect made several disclosures regarding her alleged network and customer base.

Authorities claimed the network had hundreds of customers in Karachi and that further investigations were underway to identify additional individuals linked to the operation.

Police said the suspect remained in contact with clients directly and allegedly operated a large-scale narcotics supply system across major cities.