Drug suspect ‘Pinky’s audio goes viral after arrest in Karachi narcotics bust

KARACHI – An alleged audio of arrested drug accused Anmol alias “Pinky” has surfaced on social media.

In the audio, the accused is heard saying that “your sense is in your knees” and claiming that authorities have been trying to arrest her for eight to nine years but have failed to catch her.

She further says in the clip that “the day you start thinking properly, you will become a brand like Pinky,” adding that people keep coming to arrest her without success.

The accused is also heard claiming that she is operating across Karachi and that she has “spread darkness” across the city, daring authorities to arrest her if they can.

It is worth mentioning that the Garden Police in Karachi conducted a successful operation earlier today and arrested a female drug trafficker.

Police claim that weapons, cocaine worth millions of rupees, chemicals, and other narcotics were recovered from the accused Anmol alias Pinky.

According to police, the highly wanted suspect, who was absconding in 10 cases, was running a drug supply network in the city. She allegedly supplied drugs online through specific riders and also used female riders for distribution.