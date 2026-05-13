Pakistan receives $1.3 billion boost after approval of latest IMF tranche

KARACHI – State Bank of Pakistan received $1.3 billion financial boost after International Monetary Fund approved the latest tranche under its ongoing support programmes, strengthening the country’s foreign reserves and economic stability efforts.

The country’s economy received major financial boost on Wednesday after State Bank of Pakistan confirmed nearly $1.3 billion boost from the International Monetary Fund under its ongoing lending programmes.

The inflow has come through the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), and is set to strengthen the country’s foreign exchange reserves, with the amount scheduled to be reflected in SBP data for the week ending May 15, 2026.

The development follows key decision by IMF Executive Board, which approved Pakistan’s third review under the EFF and second review under the RSF during a meeting held in Washington, DC on May 9. The approval unlocked access to approximately $1.32 billion in fresh financing.

Out of the total disbursement, about $1.1 billion has been released under the EFF arrangement, while nearly $220 million has been provided under the RSF facility.

Pakistan’s 37-month EFF programme, approved in September 2024, is designed to stabilize the economy, strengthen financial resilience, and support long-term sustainable growth through structural reforms.