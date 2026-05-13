‘Ruqaiya Begum’ fame Lavina Tandon sets internet ablaze with New Bold Photoshoot

TV iconic Lavina Tandon has once again set social media ablaze as she oozed flamboyance in her latest glamorous and bold photoshoot, which is rapidly going viral online.

The 34-year-old shared series of sizzling snaps, and every frame shows her bold persona and effortless charm, instantly capturing the attention of fans. The pictures are spreading quickly on the internet, with the comment section flooded with admiration and praise from followers who are showering love on her new look.

In her latest look, Lavina is seen sporting a bold yet elegant western outfit. She is wearing a deep-neck tube top paired with jeans, layered with a structured blazer that adds a sharp, fashion-forward edge to her appearance. The ensemble highlights her modern styling sense and confident persona, making her stand out in every shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lavvina Taandon💫 (@lavinatandon05)

To complement the outfit, she has accessorized with layered chain necklaces, along with golden bracelets and a stylish kada on her wrist. Her choice of jewelry adds a subtle yet glamorous touch, perfectly balancing the boldness of the outfit.

Lavina remains highly active on social media and frequently treats her fans with her stunning photoshoots and personal style updates. Recently, she posted a fresh set of pictures that has once again become the talk of the town. In this latest post, the actress is seen in a chic and glamorous western ensemble, which has sparked widespread discussion online.

The “Jodha Akbar” fame actress, who earned immense recognition for her portrayal of “Ruqaiya Begum,” continues to enjoy strong recall value among audiences. Even today, many fans fondly refer to her by her iconic character name, which remains one of the most memorable roles of her career.