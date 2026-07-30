Army, Rangers mobilised for Chehlum Security of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government approved deployment of Pakistan Army and Rangers personnel across Punjab as part of heightened security plan for the upcoming Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Under security arrangements, troops will be deployed throughout the province to assist police and other law-enforcement agencies in maintaining law and order during the religious observance.

Army and Rangers personnel will take charge of their duties one day before Chehlum, with the deployment aimed at ensuring the safety of participants, managing sensitive areas, and supporting local authorities in maintaining a peaceful environment. The move comes as authorities intensify security measures across Punjab ahead of the major religious event.

In Lahore, local government officials review arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

Lahore Police, district administration, and rescuers briefed as there will be 12 Chehlum processions in the capital, including two main processions. For security, 240 additional cameras will be installed. For Data Sahib’s Urs, sabeels have been permitted at the former Bird Market point.