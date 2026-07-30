Buying Car, Bikes just got more Expensive in Pakistan with New Registration Charges

ISLAMABAD – Bikes and car prices are already at all time high, with cheapest petrol bike starting at Rs1.60Lac. On top of soaring prices, getting a new car or motorcycle in Punjab could soon become more expensive as the provincial government moves to make changes to vehicle registration system by making registration mandatory before delivery from the showroom.

Under proposed changes, all vehicles will be registered at the dealership before being handed over to the buyer. While the government says the move aims to simplify registration process and ending visits to Excise offices, it also comes with a steep increase in service charges.

According to Excise and Taxation officials, the registration service fee for motorcycles has been proposed to double from Rs500 to Rs1,000, while the fee for cars will increase from Rs2,000 to Rs4,000, adding to overall cost of getting a new 2 or 4 wheelers.

Authorities say Motor Registration Authorities across Punjab have already been directed to register dealerships under the Dealer Vehicle Registration System (DVRS). Officials will coordinate with dealers to integrate them into the digital registration network, enabling buyers to receive their registration documents at the time of purchase.

To encourage wider participation, the Excise Department has also forwarded a summary to the government seeking a reduction in DVRS licence fees, making it easier for more dealerships to join the system.

Official figures reveal that despite the system being in place for 11 years, only 102 DVRS licences are currently active across Punjab, including Lahore. Of these, 96 licences belong to motorcycle dealers, while just six have been issued to car dealerships, highlighting the limited reach of showroom-based registration.

The government now plans to expand the system by bringing all vehicle dealerships into the registration network, promising a faster, more transparent and hassle-free process for buyers.

The proposal has already drawn concern from Car Dealers who questioned the plan to issue licences to every showroom and called for further consultations before the new mechanism is implemented.