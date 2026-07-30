Pakistan pushes US-Iran Back to Islamabad MoU as amid threat of Regional Spillover

ISLAMABAD – As tensions between US and Iran continue to raise concerns across Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Red Sea and other region, Pakistan stepped up diplomatic efforts to prevent the crisis from spreading beyond borders.

Foreign Office said the civil-military leadership is working to bring both sides back to the Islamabad MoU framework, stressing that dialogue remains the only path to avoid further escalation. Pakistan voiced serious concern over escalating tensions, urging Washington and Tehran to return to negotiations and warning that the confrontation must not spread across the wider region.

FO Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said dialogue remains the only solution to regional challenges and Pakistan will continue its diplomatic efforts to help ease tensions. He said the situation shown improvement in recent days, but Islamabad was working to bring both sides back to the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). He added that technical-level discussions should resume to prevent further escalation.

The spokesperson said developments in Gulf region, particularly around the strategic Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab, remain alarming. He stressed that ongoing diplomatic contacts are aimed at restoring stability and preventing the crisis from worsening.

Andrabi revealed that Pakistan intensified diplomatic engagement with regional partners. PM Shehbaz Sharif recently held telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, while Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar contacted the Saudi Foreign Minister on July 25. He added that Pakistan’s deputy premier also held talks with Jordan’s foreign minister, while Kuwait’s foreign minister recently completed an official visit to Islamabad.

He warned that Iran-US confrontation should not expand to other countries in the region. Referring to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence statement, he said Riyadh had reported being targeted by multiple drones launched from Iraq. Pakistan was closely monitoring Saudi Arabia’s position on the matter, adding that he was not aware whether Iraq had issued any official response.