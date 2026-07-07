At least nine policemen martyred, 5 missing after Ziarat terrorist attack

QUETTA – At least nine police personnel were martyred after terrorists attacked a police checkpost in the Mangi Phase 3 area of Ziarat, Balochistan.

The attackers targeted the police post, resulting in the deaths of several personnel. Following the assault, an intense exchange of fire continued between security forces and the terrorists throughout the night.

Ziarat Deputy Commissioner said the police force displayed courage and determination while confronting the attackers. He added that the security personnel fought the militants for several hours before successfully repelling the attack.

The official confirmed that a search operation has been launched in the area to locate five police personnel who went missing after the incident. Further details regarding the attack and the ongoing security clearance operation are awaited.