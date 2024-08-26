Chehlum Imam Hussain being observed across Pakistan amid strict security, limited mobile signals

ISLAMABAD – Nationwide processions commemorating Chehlum of Imam Hussain are being held with deep solemnity and heightened security across Pakistan.
This event also known as Arabeen honors grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and the other martyrs of Karbala.
Rangers, and policemen were deployed to secure the processions, and additional measures like bans on pillion riding and carrying licensed weapons were enforced across the province.
In major cities such as Karachi, Peshawar, and Lahore, traffic management plans were carefully executed to ensure safe participation.
Authorities implemented diversions and restrictions to maintain smooth traffic flow and prevent disruptions during the observance.
Mobile phone in the provincial capital Karachi and some other sensitive districts on Sindh remain suspended during Chehlum processions.
Furthermore, Sindh government has enforced a province-wide ban on pillion riding for the Chehlum. The day is also being observed with local holidays in Lahore, Rawalpindi and other cities.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 26, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
