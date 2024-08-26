Chehlum Imam Hussain being observed across Pakistan amid strict security, limited mobile signals

ISLAMABAD – Nationwide processions commemorating Chehlum of Imam Hussain are being held with deep solemnity and heightened security across Pakistan.

This event also known as Arabeen honors grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and the other martyrs of Karbala.

Rangers, and policemen were deployed to secure the processions, and additional measures like bans on pillion riding and carrying licensed weapons were enforced across the province.

In major cities such as Karachi, Peshawar, and Lahore, traffic management plans were carefully executed to ensure safe participation.

Authorities implemented diversions and restrictions to maintain smooth traffic flow and prevent disruptions during the observance.

Mobile phone in the provincial capital Karachi and some other sensitive districts on Sindh remain suspended during Chehlum processions.

Furthermore, Sindh government has enforced a province-wide ban on pillion riding for the Chehlum. The day is also being observed with local holidays in Lahore, Rawalpindi and other cities.