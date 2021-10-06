Lawyer arrested for ransacking LHC’s copy branch (VIDEO)

LAHORE – A lawyer has been arrested for shattering window glasses at the Copy Branch of the Lahore High Court (LHC) after failing to get a copy of the case.

Reports quoting sources said the lawyer named Majid Jahangir shattered the window glasses of the office with a bamboo stick as he was reportedly denied a verified copy of the case by the staff.

Video of the incident, which is doing rounds on social media, showed him breaking the glass windows of the branch's desk as he told a cop to move aside.

Meanwhile, Punjab Bar Council Chairperson has taken notice of the incident and decided to suspend his license. The bar council will first suspend his license and then cancel it, the Chairperson said while adding that people involved in such activities defame the judicial system and should be punished accordingly.

This is not the first time that violence has been reported from the people, who are said to be the custodian of the rule of the law in the country.

Earlier in February, around 150 lawyers were booked for vandalizing the Islamabad High Court and Chief Justice Athar Minallah's chamber.