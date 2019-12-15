President private schools body injured in armed attack
Share
LAHORE - All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) President Kashif Mirza was shot at and injured after armed men attacked his car in city's Gulshan-i-Ravi area on Saturday night.
Six assailants on two motorcycles opened fire on his vehicle, as a result, Mirza got injured and taken to a nearby hospital where his condition was stated to be stable. He received bullet injuries on his arm and another part of his body.
He said he had been receiving threats for some time. The Iqbal Town police have recorded his statement and are investigating the case.
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice and summoned a report from the Lahore CCPO. He has also directed the police to find the attackers as soon as possible.
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
- CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ensure justice06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019