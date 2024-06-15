Search

Pakistan

Senate approves travel ban for non-filers

03:59 PM | 15 Jun, 2024
Travel ban

In a significant move aimed at bolstering tax compliance, the Senate Standing Committee on Finance has approved a proposal that will bar non-filers from traveling abroad. This decision, taken under the chairmanship of Senator Salim Mandviwala, marks a major step in enforcing tax laws and ensuring accountability.

The Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) outlined the stringent measures to be implemented against non-filers under the Income Tax General Order. Notably, exemptions will be provided for individuals traveling for Hajj and Umrah, young children, students, and overseas Pakistanis holding the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).

Broad Repercussions for Non-Filers

Beyond the travel restrictions, non-filers will also face severe penalties, including the disconnection of their mobile SIMs, electricity, and gas connections. Senator Farooq H. Naik underscored the gravity of these measures, likening them to being placed on the exit control list (ECL), which restricts individuals from leaving the country.

Naik also pointed out that non-filers are already subjected to higher withholding tax rates, and now their essential services and business operations could be at risk of suspension.

Targeting High-Income Evaders

The FBR Chairman disclosed that the list of non-filers includes around 500,000 individuals with an annual income exceeding Rs 2 million. These individuals had previously declared their income but failed to file subsequent tax returns. Additionally, those who temporarily file tax returns to acquire assets like cars, plots, or houses will face extra scrutiny and additional taxes.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to clamp down on tax evasion and increase the tax net. By implementing such stringent measures, the government aims to compel compliance and ensure that all eligible citizens contribute their fair share to the national exchequer.

Ensuring Compliance and Accountability

The approval of these measures by the Senate Standing Committee on Finance signifies a robust approach to dealing with tax non-compliance. It sends a clear message that the government is serious about tax enforcement and is willing to take tough steps to ensure compliance.

As these measures come into effect, non-filers will need to reassess their tax strategies to avoid the harsh penalties and disruptions that could follow. The government's resolve to enforce these rules underscores the importance of adhering to tax laws and fulfilling civic duties.

Pakistan

03:59 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Senate approves travel ban for non-filers

03:08 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Illegal Afghan nationals banned from entering Peshawar during Eidul ...

02:46 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

World Bank approves funding of $150 million for Pakistan

02:34 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Two senior lawyers shot dead by Elite Force official in Attock

02:20 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

YouTube channel, email ID of Pakistan mission to UN hacked

01:51 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Karachi traders arrested for selling Qurbani goats with plastic teeth

Pakistan

09:32 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Tax Calculator for Salaried Income after Budget 2024-25

05:53 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Budget 2024-25: Pakistan sets minimum wage at Rs37,000

09:12 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Solar prices in Pakistan to dip as govt cuts import cost in Budget ...

10:32 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Non-Filers Pakistanis face these foreign travel restrictions after ...

02:50 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

'Where's our government?' Pakistani pilgrims share their sufferings ...

08:44 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Punjab unveils Rs5.446 trillion Budget 2024-25 with focus on ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:59 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Senate approves travel ban for non-filers

Gold & Silver

04:35 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Gold maintain upward trend in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 15 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 15, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.50 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.5
Euro EUR 296 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.7 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.8 75.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.8 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.18 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.18 40.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.34 909.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.88 731.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 311.9 314.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: