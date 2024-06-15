Suzuki WagonR VXL installment plan by Bank Alfalah in June 2024

LAHORE – Suzuki WagonR is a spacious hatchback that carries an array of features catering to both convenience and comfort while driving.
The WagonR is powered by the state of the art K-series engine to deliver impressive fuel economy. It is an eco-friendly engine with low CO emission, highly powerful and silent that gives high torque at low rpm. K-series engine's DOHC valve train offers very low friction.
Suzuki WagonR comes in three variants – VXR, VXL and VXL-AGS.
In terms of features, the WagonR VXL offers power steering, power windows, and central locking, enhancing convenience for the driver. Additionally, modern amenities like a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity and USB ports add to its appeal.
The WagonR VXL's affordability, combined with its impressive performance, ensures it remains a sought-after option in the used car market of Pakistan.
When it comes to performance, the WagonR VXL may not excel in outright speed, its strong engine provides adequate power for city driving, making it efficient in congested traffic conditions.
As of June 2024, the price of Suzuki WagonR VXL variant stands at Rs3,412,000.
Details about three-year installment plan with 30 percent equity have been gathered for those who intend the buy Suzuki WagonR VXL on installment.
Equity/Security Deposit (30%). Rs1,023,600
Withholding tax (Filer) Rs20,000
Processing Fees Rs8,700
1st Year Insurance Amount Rs85,300
Monthly Payment (3 years) Rs100,511
Down Payment Rs1,138,600
Above calculations are tentative and the down payment includes first year advance insurance. Monthly installment is inclusive of insurance amount and subject to change. Registration fees and withholding tax will be paid by customer with down payment.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 15, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.50 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.7
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.8
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.9
|314.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
