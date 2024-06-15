Suzuki WagonR VXL installment plan by Bank Alfalah in June 2024

LAHORE – Suzuki WagonR is a spacious hatchback that carries an array of features catering to both convenience and comfort while driving.

The WagonR is powered by the state of the art K-series engine to deliver impressive fuel economy. It is an eco-friendly engine with low CO emission, highly powerful and silent that gives high torque at low rpm. K-series engine's DOHC valve train offers very low friction.

Suzuki WagonR comes in three variants – VXR, VXL and VXL-AGS.

Suzuki WaongR VXL Features

In terms of features, the WagonR VXL offers power steering, power windows, and central locking, enhancing convenience for the driver. Additionally, modern amenities like a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity and USB ports add to its appeal.

The WagonR VXL's affordability, combined with its impressive performance, ensures it remains a sought-after option in the used car market of Pakistan.

When it comes to performance, the WagonR VXL may not excel in outright speed, its strong engine provides adequate power for city driving, making it efficient in congested traffic conditions.

Suzuki WagonR VXL Latest Price in Pakistan

As of June 2024, the price of Suzuki WagonR VXL variant stands at Rs3,412,000.

WagonR VXL Installment Plan with Bank Alfalah

Details about three-year installment plan with 30 percent equity have been gathered for those who intend the buy Suzuki WagonR VXL on installment.

Equity/Security Deposit (30%). Rs1,023,600

Withholding tax (Filer) Rs20,000

Processing Fees Rs8,700

1st Year Insurance Amount Rs85,300

Monthly Payment (3 years) Rs100,511

Down Payment Rs1,138,600

Above calculations are tentative and the down payment includes first year advance insurance. Monthly installment is inclusive of insurance amount and subject to change. Registration fees and withholding tax will be paid by customer with down payment.