Suzuki WagonR VXL installment plan by Bank Alfalah in June 2024

15 Jun, 2024
Suzuki WagonR VXL installment plan by Bank Alfalah in June 2024
LAHORE – Suzuki WagonR is a spacious hatchback that carries an array of features catering to both convenience and comfort while driving. 

The WagonR is powered by the state of the art K-series engine to deliver impressive fuel economy. It is an eco-friendly engine with low CO emission, highly powerful and silent that gives high torque at low rpm. K-series engine's DOHC valve train offers very low friction.

Suzuki WagonR comes in three variants – VXR, VXL and VXL-AGS.

Suzuki WaongR VXL Features

In terms of features, the WagonR VXL offers power steering, power windows, and central locking, enhancing convenience for the driver. Additionally, modern amenities like a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity and USB ports add to its appeal.

The WagonR VXL's affordability, combined with its impressive performance, ensures it remains a sought-after option in the used car market of Pakistan.

When it comes to performance, the WagonR VXL may not excel in outright speed, its strong engine provides adequate power for city driving, making it efficient in congested traffic conditions. 

Suzuki WagonR VXL Latest Price in Pakistan

As of June 2024, the price of Suzuki WagonR VXL variant stands at Rs3,412,000.

WagonR VXL Installment Plan with Bank Alfalah

Details about three-year installment plan with 30 percent equity have been gathered for those who intend the buy Suzuki WagonR VXL on installment. 

Equity/Security Deposit (30%).     Rs1,023,600

Withholding tax (Filer)                    Rs20,000

Processing Fees                              Rs8,700

1st Year Insurance Amount           Rs85,300

Monthly Payment (3 years)           Rs100,511

Down Payment                                Rs1,138,600

Above calculations are tentative and the down payment includes first year advance insurance. Monthly installment is inclusive of insurance amount and subject to change. Registration fees and withholding tax will be paid by customer with down payment.

Gold & Silver

05:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 15 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 15, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.50 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.5
Euro EUR 296 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.7 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.8 75.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.8 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.18 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.18 40.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.34 909.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.88 731.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 311.9 314.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

