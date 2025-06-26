Muharram moon sighted in Pakistan, Ashura to fall on July 6

ISLAMABAD – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Thursday that the moon of Muharram has been sighted, marking the start of the new Islamic year, 1447 Hijri.

As a result, the 10th of Muharram — Ashura — will be observed across Pakistan on Sunday, July 6.

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is one of the four sacred months in Islam, carrying deep spiritual and historical importance for Muslims globally.

The moon-sighting meeting was chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad in Islamabad, with zonal and district committees meeting simultaneously across the country.

Earlier, Pakistan’s national space agency SUPARCO had predicted the likelihood of Muharram’s moon being visible on June 26, following its birth on June 25 at 3:32 PM.