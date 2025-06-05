SSGC announces Eid-ul-Azha gas load shedding schedule

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced a special gas load shedding schedule for Eid-ul-Azha, providing temporary relief to Karachi residents during the festive occasion.

According to the official statement, gas supply will be shut down at midnight (12:00am) on Friday, June 6, instead of the usual 9:30pm timing.

On Saturday, June 7 – the first day of Eid-ul-Azha – gas will be restored at 5:00am and remain uninterrupted for the entire day.

The uninterrupted gas supply will also continue on Sunday, June 8, the second day of Eid, and Monday, June 9, the third day, until midnight.

SSGC has confirmed that from Tuesday, June 10, the regular gas load shedding schedule will resume.