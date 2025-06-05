Belarus, Pakistan poised to open new chapter in air force cooperation

RAWALPINDI – A new chapter in aerial cooperation between Belarus and Pakistan is likely to begin, as the Commander of the Belarusian Air Force expressed strong interest in the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) training system during a visit to Air Headquarters in Islamabad, said ISPR.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Andrei Yevgenyevich Lukyanovich, Commander of the Belarusian Air Force, visited Air Headquarters where he was presented with a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the PAF.

In his meeting with the PAF Chief and other senior officials, detailed discussions were held on air power and defense cooperation. Both sides agreed to strengthen bilateral ties between their air forces.

ISPR further stated that Belarus showed keen interest in PAF’s training programs and expressed willingness to learn from Pakistan’s combat experience.

The two countries also agreed to initiate high-level exchange programs, and the Belarusian Commander invited the PAF Chief to participate in upcoming defense events.

The meeting marked a possible beginning of a new phase in Belarus-Pakistan air cooperation, with both sides committing to maintain close and continued engagement between their respective air forces.