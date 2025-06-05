Governor Sindh announces sacrifice of 250 animals for the needy on Eid-ul-Azha

In a generous gesture to mark the spirit of Eid-ul-Azha, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has announced the sacrifice of 250 animals, including camels, goats, and bulls, for the benefit of underprivileged and deserving individuals.

As per official details, preparations have been finalized at the Governor House Karachi, where this annual philanthropic initiative is being carried out. Under the Governor’s instructions, 100 camels, 100 goats, and 50 bulls have already arrived at the premises for the Qurbani (ritual sacrifice).

The sacrificial meat will be distributed among low-income families and individuals in need across the city to ensure they too can partake in the celebrations of Eid.

Governor Tessori emphasized the importance of supporting the less fortunate during religious festivals and reiterated his commitment to social welfare. “Eid-ul-Azha is a time of compassion, unity, and sharing. We must not forget those who struggle to afford even basic necessities,” he stated.

The initiative has been widely appreciated by social welfare organizations and community members, highlighting the Governor’s ongoing efforts to address food insecurity and support the vulnerable segments of society.