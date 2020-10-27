NAB hands over Rs224m to Sindh

ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau recovered nearly Rs224.071 million from a total of 43 fake accounts cases involving former premiers Asif Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and others.

NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal gave a cheque for over Rs224.071 million to Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah, other senior officials also attend the meeting.

The amount is to be used in the installation of solar streetlights in different areas under Roshan Sindh Programme.

DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi informed a meeting on Monday presided over by the NAB chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal that the anti-graft body has recovered Rs23 billion and deposited in the national treasury.

The national watchdog also recovered Rs10 billion in sugar scam in Sindh which was then submitted to the Sindh government.

A total of 1,230 corruption references were currently before different accountability courts and their worth is approximately Rs743 billion. Almost 19 of the contractors have deposited kickbacks in different fake bank accounts, he added.

He also said the bureau had initiated a probe into illegal award of contracts for installing solar streetlights in municipal and town committees of Sindh and found 19 contractors had deposited kickbacks in different fake bank accounts.