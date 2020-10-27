NAB hands over Rs224m to Sindh
Web Desk
11:49 AM | 27 Oct, 2020
NAB hands over Rs224m to Sindh
Share

ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau recovered nearly Rs224.071 million from a total of 43 fake accounts cases involving former premiers Asif Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and others.

NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal gave a cheque for over Rs224.071 million to Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah, other senior officials also attend the meeting.

The amount is to be used in the installation of solar streetlights in different areas under Roshan Sindh Programme.

DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi informed a meeting on Monday presided over by the NAB chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal that the anti-graft body has recovered Rs23 billion and deposited in the national treasury.

The national watchdog also recovered Rs10 billion in sugar scam in Sindh which was then submitted to the Sindh government.

A total of 1,230 corruption references were currently before different accountability courts and their worth is approximately Rs743 billion. Almost 19 of the contractors have deposited kickbacks in different fake bank accounts, he added.

He also said the bureau had initiated a probe into illegal award of contracts for installing solar streetlights in municipal and town committees of Sindh and found 19 contractors had deposited kickbacks in different fake bank accounts.

More From This Category
Indian troops kill two Kashmiri youth in Badgam
11:06 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
Pakistan reports 825 new COVID-19 cases, 14 ...
10:31 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
Pakistan decides to celebrate Ishq-e-Rasool ...
10:07 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
Another BRT Peshawar bus develops technical ...
09:52 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
PM Imran arrives in Lahore for a day-long visit ...
09:21 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
Recent warmongering by Indian politicians ...
08:56 AM | 28 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Model Rehmat Ajmal is now engaged
11:17 AM | 28 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr