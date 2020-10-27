Sustainable fashion has become a trend only because it’s been given a fancy name: Mansha Pasha

Sustainable Fashion is the need of the time and you can see the world inclined towards following this latest trend.

Mansha Pasha has taken to social media to highlight how the current trend of sustainable fashion has actually been a household practice in Pakistan since forever, where siblings often share clothes and parents teach their children not to be wasteful.

Growing up my sisters and i always wore each others clothes multiple times.

The same was done on the Zindagi Gulzar Hai set to give the true vibe of a desi household. Some scenes i wore sanams clothes she wore mine or sana's.

In short, desi fashion is sustainable fashion. — Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha) October 24, 2020

"Sustainable fashion/living: Don’t know why this has become a trend because it’s been given a fancy name," the Laal Kabootar star Tweeted.

"It’s basically what parents in the subcontinent have always taught their children: cheezon ko zaya mat karo aur kapre ko alag alag occasions par use karo! (Don't waste anything and learn to reuse outfits on different occasions)," Pasha added.

Recalling her childhood, Mansha shared how she used to exchange her clothing articles with her sisters and the same concept was portrayed in her, Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan's television serial 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai.'

"Growing up, my sisters and I always wore each other's clothes multiple times. The same was done on the Zindagi Gulzar Hai set to give the true vibe of a desi household. Some scenes I wore Sanam's clothes, she wore mine or Sana's. In short, desi fashion is sustainable fashion," concluded Pasha.

