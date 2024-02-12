Search

Mommy to be? Mahira Khan sparks pregnancy rumors

Maheen Khawaja
03:38 PM | 12 Feb, 2024
Mommy to be? Mahira Khan sparks pregnancy rumors
Source: Mahira Khan (Instagram)

Reports about Mahira Khan's pregnancy, a renowned figure in both India and Pakistan, have begun to circulate. The actress, who tied the knot with her close friend Saleem Karim in a lavish ceremony in October 2023, is now the subject of speculation by the Indian media, claiming that she is expecting.

According to the Indian media's coverage,  Khan has reportedly stepped back from significant projects, including the OTT series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo,' citing her pregnancy as the reason. The report suggests that the actress is anticipated to give birth to her second child in August or September this year. 

However, the news has yet to be confirmed or denied by the actress and her husband.

It's worth noting that this marks Khan's second marriage, having previously been married to Ali Askari in 2007, resulting in a son named Azlan. However, the actress's first marriage concluded after eight years, leading to a divorce in 2015.

On the acting front, Khan has graced the film and television drama industries with many commercial and critically successful projects including Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, The Legend of Maula Jatt, Shehr-e-Zaat, Sadqay Tumhare, Bin Roye, Razia, Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay, Superstar, and many more. She will next be seen in Neelofar.

Mahira Khan urges Pakistanis to vote in elections 2024

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

