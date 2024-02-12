Search

Hajj training begins across Pakistan: Details inside

Web Desk
04:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2024
ISLAMABAD - The training for Hajj pilgrims scheduled to go for the religious journey in June this year has begun from Monday.

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony announced on Sunday that the training would be provided in two phases across the country.

The ministry has also warned that attendance for Hajj pilgrims is mandatory for the program which would be conducted at the district level through seven camps managed by the religious affairs ministry.

 “The first phase of training will end before Ramadan, while the second phase will begin after Ramadan and the series of training workshops will continue in Hajj camps until the departure of the last Hajj flight,” the ministry stated.  

Over 69,000 government scheme pilgrims are slated to undergo comprehensive training in two phases, with the second phase commencing after Ramadan.

As per the details available, the detailed training schedule will be conveyed to successful intending pilgrims through mobile messages and the dedicated Hajj app, allowing attendees to participate in workshops at convenient local venues.

The Hajj training program is a comprehensive program emphasizing Hajj rituals, discipline, and administrative aspects.

The training, supervised by Chief Hajj Trainer Nasir Aziz Khan, includes a focus on the 'Pak Hajj' mobile app, preparations, ritual comprehension, addressing challenges, and general guidelines. The innovative approach involves model tents resembling Mina Valley to facilitate a realistic learning experience using 3D videos and interactive sessions.

It is to be highlighted that Pakistan has already conducted balloting for the pilgrims who had applied through the government Hajj scheme.

The authorities have introduced the Short Hajj package for the pilgrims while the Sponsorship Scheme is also valid for this year as well.

As far as the Long Hajj is concerned, it would encompass 38-42 days with 8 days stay in Medinah and those flying from the South region i.e. Karachi, and Sukkhur would have to pay Rs 10,65,000 while those from other cities i.e. Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad would pay Rs 10,75,000.

For Sponsorship scheme applicants, the cost is $3765 for the South Region while it is $ 3800 for the North Region for those opting for the Long Hajj package.

For the Short Hajj package, the cost for regular Hajj applicants is Rs 11,40,000 for the South region while the cost is Rs 11,50,000 for the North region; the Hajj would continue for 20-25 days under this scheme.

For the Sponsorship Scheme, the cost for Short Hajj is $ 4015 USD for the South region and $ 4050 for North region.

