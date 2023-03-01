Supreme Court restricts PM Shehbaz Sharif from appointing judges in G-B

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has restricted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from appointing judges in Gilgit Baltistan.

Two member bench of the country’s top court heard the case after Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed approached the court against appointments as he called them in violation of the G-B Government Order 2018 and the G-B Rules of Business, 2009.

The apex court issued a stay order until the final verdict of this case while the federal government asked for one week's time from the court; the counsel of GB CM however opposed the AIG request, citing previous delays.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made the appointment of at least three judges without consulting the chief minister of the sparsely populated region.

The complainant maintained that the governor or the prime minister could not make any appointment without consulting with the provincial government.