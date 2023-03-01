Supreme Court restricts PM Shehbaz Sharif from appointing judges in G-B

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has restricted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from appointing judges in Gilgit Baltistan.
Two member bench of the country’s top court heard the case after Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed approached the court against appointments as he called them in violation of the G-B Government Order 2018 and the G-B Rules of Business, 2009.
The apex court issued a stay order until the final verdict of this case while the federal government asked for one week's time from the court; the counsel of GB CM however opposed the AIG request, citing previous delays.
Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made the appointment of at least three judges without consulting the chief minister of the sparsely populated region.
The complainant maintained that the governor or the prime minister could not make any appointment without consulting with the provincial government.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee’s freefall against the US dollar continued in the interbank market on Wednesday as the local currency further depreciated by more than Rs3.15
The Pakistani rupee registered a decline during the opening hours of the trading session. During intra-day trading, the rupee was being quoted at 265, a decrease of Rs3.15.
The rupee ended its upward trajectory against the greenback on Tuesday, settling at 261.5 after a depreciation of 0.60 percent in the inter-bank market.
The rupee remained under pressure against the dollar amid ongoing political instability and extended delay in the release of IMF funds. Officials expect inflation to remain high in the days to come following a sharp rise in energy prices, and an surge in prices of basic commodities.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,580.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Karachi
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Islamabad
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Peshawar
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Quetta
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Sialkot
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Attock
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Gujranwala
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Jehlum
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Multan
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Gujrat
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Nawabshah
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Chakwal
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Hyderabad
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Nowshehra
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Sargodha
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Faisalabad
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Mirpur
|PKR 194,300
