USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee sustains losses, hovers at 265 against US dollar in interbank market

Web Desk 12:44 PM | 1 Mar, 2023
USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee sustains losses, hovers at 265 against US dollar in interbank market
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee’s freefall against the US dollar continued in the interbank market on Wednesday as the local currency further depreciated by more than Rs3.15

The Pakistani rupee registered a decline during the opening hours of the trading session. During intra-day trading, the rupee was being quoted at 265, a decrease of Rs3.15.

The rupee ended its upward trajectory against the greenback on Tuesday, settling at 261.5 after a depreciation of 0.60 percent in the inter-bank market.

The rupee remained under pressure against the dollar amid ongoing political instability and extended delay in the release of IMF funds. Officials expect inflation to remain high in the days to come following a sharp rise in energy prices, and an surge in prices of basic commodities.

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,580.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Karachi PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Islamabad PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Peshawar PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Quetta PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Sialkot PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Attock PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Gujranwala PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Jehlum PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Multan PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Bahawalpur PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Gujrat PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Nawabshah PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Chakwal PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Hyderabad PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Nowshehra PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Sargodha PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Faisalabad PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Mirpur PKR 194,300 v

