Security forces kill 10 militants in Balochistan’s Zhob district

ZHOB – Security forces killed 10 militants during an operation in Zhob district of Balochistan, according to the military’s media wing.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on February 24 after receiving reports about the presence of militants belonging to “Fitna al-Khawarij,” described as an Indian proxy group, in the area.

During the operation, forces effectively targeted militant hideouts. Following an intense exchange of fire, 10 militants were killed.

The military spokesperson said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain militants, who were allegedly involved in multiple terrorist activities in the region.

The ISPR added that sanitization operations are ongoing to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored militants present in the area.

The spokesperson further stated that security forces and Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies will continue their counterterrorism campaign under the vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam” with full momentum.