Iftar Time in Karachi Today – 26 February 2026

Today Iftar time in Karachi is 6:33 PM, while follower Jafaria school of thought will break fast at 06:43 PM.

Iftar Timings in Karachi Today

Date Iftar (Hanafi) Iftar (Jafria) 24 Feb, 2026 6:33 PM 6:43 PM

With the long hours of fasting behind them, believers are urged to prepare in advance by setting reminders and consuming hydrating, energy-rich foods at sehri. These preparations are vital for maintaining strength and ensuring a smooth and spiritually uplifting fasting experience.

Karachi Ramadan Calendar 2026

As call to iftar approaches, communities across Lahore are expected to come together in gratitude, reflecting on the spiritual significance of fasting and the blessings of the holy month. The evening meal will mark not just the end of the fast but also a moment of reflection and renewal for the faithful.