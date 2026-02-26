Today Iftar Time in Lahore – 26 February Thursday – Ramadan 2026

LAHORE – Iftar Time in Lahore today on February 26 is 5:59pm, while followers of Jafaria school of thought will break fast 10 minutes later at 6:09pm.

These timings are part of the daily fasting routine observed by the Muslim community during the holy period.

Iftar Time in Lahore Today

Date Iftar (Hanafi) Iftar (Jafria) 24 February 5:59 PM 6:09 PM

Fasting individuals are encouraged to prepare in advance by setting reminders and consuming hydrating, energy-rich foods at sehri. Such preparations help maintain physical strength and ensure a smooth fasting experience throughout the day.

Ramadan 2026 Calendar Lahore

These guidelines aim to support individuals in observing their fast with ease while maintaining spiritual and physical well-being.