Today Iftar Time in Lahore – 26 February Thursday – Ramadan 2026

LAHORE – Iftar Time in Lahore today on February 26 is 5:59pm, while followers of Jafaria school of thought will break fast 10 minutes later at 6:09pm.
These timings are part of the daily fasting routine observed by the Muslim community during the holy period.
Iftar Time in Lahore Today
|Date
|Iftar (Hanafi)
|Iftar (Jafria)
|24 February
|5:59 PM
|6:09 PM
Fasting individuals are encouraged to prepare in advance by setting reminders and consuming hydrating, energy-rich foods at sehri. Such preparations help maintain physical strength and ensure a smooth fasting experience throughout the day.
These guidelines aim to support individuals in observing their fast with ease while maintaining spiritual and physical well-being.