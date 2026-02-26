Top Iftar Buffet Deals in Islamabad to try in Ramadan 2026

ISLAMABAD – Ramadan 2026 continues with full swing, food lovers in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are in for a treat as several easteries rolled out Best Iftar buffet deals and special meal packages, turning it into a paradise for diners seeking both flavor and value.
Islamabad offers the perfect backdrop for breaking fast in style. From bustling downtown eateries to serene dining spots, restaurants are serving up curated iftar menus that promise to satisfy every craving. Families and friends can now enjoy lavish meals in environments ranging from vibrant city venues to peaceful retreats near nature.
Daily Pakistan guide brings you the top lineup of iftar deals that reads like a gourmet dream. High-end dining experiences await at 1969 Restaurant, Islamabad Serena Hotel, 1969 and more.
|Restaurants
|Price per person
|Red Apple
|1,050
|CGC (Char Grill Central)
|1,299
|Empire Regal
|1,550
|Envoy Continental
|2,499
|The Vows
|2,690
|Des Pardes
|2,699
|Margalla Grande
|2,850
|Red Apple
|2,999
|Rakaposhi
|3,195
|Tahir Khan Restaurant (TKR)
|3,399
|Adaab
|4,500
|1969 Restaurant
|5,499
|Islamabad Serena Hotel
|6,950
With such a diverse selection of deals, the capital’s food scene is buzzing. Whether you prefer luxurious buffets or budget-friendly platters, Islamabad’s Ramadan dining extravaganza ensures that every iftar becomes a memorable celebration of community and flavor.
