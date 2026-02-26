Golden Pearl, Faiza Beauty Cream among products flagged as Unsafe over heavy metals

ISLAMABAD – As millions continue to use beauty creams, a sudden alert sent ripples among users. Qatars’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced an urgent recall after tests uncovered dangerously high mercury levels in several well-known skincare products.

As these products promised radiant skin now carries a warning, consumers are urged to stop using the items immediately and return them, as authorities race to protect public health and prevent further exposure to a toxic substance that can silently harm the body.

The items in the list are:

Aneeza Gold

Goree Beauty Cream

Goree Whitening Face Wash

Faiza Beauty Cream

Golden Pearl Beauty Cream

Jiaoli Cream

These prodcucts have reportedly been pulled from shelves after disturbing findings. Officials stressed that protecting consumers is their highest priority as they continue stringent inspections of cosmetics across the market.

Mercury contamination is no minor issue. Experts warn that even small, prolonged exposure can do alot of damage like affecting nervous system, kidneys, and skin. Users may experience irritation, rashes, discoloration, and peeling, while long-term exposure could allow the toxic metal to accumulate in the bloodstream and harm key organs.

Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or unsafe cosmetics to the Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department.