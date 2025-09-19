From Fairness to Anti-Ageing: How Gen Z in Pakistan Is Breaking Skincare Stigmas

For years, fairness creams shaped beauty standards in Pakistan. But times are changing. Today’s younger generation is far more skincare-educated, moving away from whitening products and embracing anti-ageing routines, barrier repair, and prevention-focused care.

This shift is visible not only in beauty aisles but also in everyday conversations. Instead of quick fixes that promise lighter skin, people are now exploring consistent routines and skincare tips built around science.

Moving Beyond Fairness Obsession

The older belief that beauty equals fairness is losing its grip. Whitening creams, once a staple in every household, are being replaced by anti-aging serums, moisturizers, and sunscreens designed for long-term results.

Younger Pakistanis are challenging outdated beauty ideals and choosing routines that build confidence through healthier skin, not lighter skin. The conversation is no longer about hiding flaws but about strengthening the skin barrier, preventing sun damage, and slowing down early signs of aging.

Anti-Ageing as the New Normal

Not long ago, anti-aging creams were marketed only to people in their 30s or 40s. Today, the story is very different.

Retinol serums, peptides, and antioxidants are finding a place in routines as early as the 20s.

This change reflects a new kind of awareness: prevention is better than cure. Instead of waiting for wrinkles, fine lines, or pigmentation to appear, Pakistan’s youth is now choosing to protect their skin early. For them, anti-aging is not about chasing youth — it is about investing in long-term skin health.

Skincare Becomes Mainstream

The rise of Instagram dermatologists, YouTube educators, and TikTok trends has turned skincare into a mainstream conversation. What once seemed complicated is now everyday knowledge.

From layering serums to debating which sunscreen leaves no white cast, skincare has become part of social media culture. And importantly, it is no longer limited to women.

Men are increasingly confident about using moisturizers, sunscreens, and even retinol. By normalizing this shift, today’s youth are breaking the stigma that skincare is “only for women.”

Access to Global Beauty Brands

This transformation has also been made possible by better access to international products. Brands like CeraVe, La Roche-Posay, and The Ordinary are no longer distant names —

Among all skincare products, gentle cleansers and face washes stand out as essentials for every skin type and every season — much like moisturizers and sunscreens. From lightweight gels that suit humid summers to hydrating creamy formulas that support barrier repair in dry months, they are no longer optional but a daily necessity.

Skincare as Lifestyle, Not Luxury

What was once dismissed as vanity is now seen as self-care and wellness. Pakistan’s younger consumers are more ingredient-aware, more selective, and more vocal about their routines. They proudly discuss products online, swap recommendations with friends, and adapt global trends to fit local realities.

In the future, if you want a face like Saba Qamar’s, it’s not about using whitening creams or heavy makeup. It’s about choosing products that strengthen your skin, protect it from damage, and keep it naturally youthful and radiant.

From celebrity routines to everyday habits, international beauty culture is steadily merging with Pakistan’s own evolving market. Beneath the playful trends lies a serious message: skincare is here to stay — and it is no longer tied to outdated standards of complexion or gender.