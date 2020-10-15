Top 5 skincare hacks for a healthy winter skin

There goes a saying, “to appreciate the beauty of a snowflake, it is necessary to stand out in the cloud.” We couldn’t agree with it more, but do you have any idea of the potential damage winter can cause to your skin. The cold air robs the natural moisture from your skin, thereby chapping your lips along with your skin if you don’t take proper care. Here we have listed 5 essential tips to avoid any imminent damage and keep your skin super happy throughout the winter season.

Turn down the heat

It is undoubtedly tempting to have steamy hot showers in cold temperatures, and perhaps it’s something we have been doing for years. But we’ve got it all wrong – extremely hot water can dry out your skin, making it itchy and dry. Not only that, but it also rips off the natural oils from your face that is important to maintain proper moisture levels. Instead, opt for lukewarm water when it comes to taking a shower or washing your face.

Stay hydrated

Before we go on to products that you should apply to your skin externally, it’s essential to know the importance of consuming a fair amount of water. Because even if you use the most expensive products on your face and drink less water, they’ll be no good. So stay hydrated to keep your skin happy!

Choose skincare products wisely

The skincare products you’ve been using throughout summer may not be the ones you need during winter. The key to ace the perfect skin during winters is to use mild skin care products. For instance, if you’re using a harsh cleanser, switch to a cream-based cleanser to keep the moisture level intact. Limit the use of acids and peels because they interfere with your skin’s moisture barrier. Lastly, avoid astringents since most of them contain alcohol, known to strip the natural oils from your face. Use friendlier products like hyaluronic acid and water-based moisturizers.

Avoid intense exfoliation

Exfoliation is used to get rid of dead skin cells, and in winters, your skin is already compromised due to the dry and cold weather. Limit exfoliation to a maximum of once or twice a week, or else you’ll end up irritating your skin. Always moisturize your skin after exfoliating to keep it protected.

Don’t forget sunscreen

Often during the winter season, we omit sunscreen due to the lack of heat or sun. Applying sunscreen in winters is equally important as using it during summers. Don’t let the dark winter fool you since the sun’s harmful UV rays can permeate clouds and still cause damage.

Lastly, don’t forget your hands and feet since they have the same exposure to the cold as your face. Moisturize your hands and feet day and night so that your skin stays happy and hydrated throughout the winter!