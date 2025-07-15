Imran Khan calls for end to internal disputes, focus on party movement

ISLAMABAD – PTI founder Imran Khan has stated that internal rifts within the party over the Lahore meeting are being deliberately created, urging party leaders to end personal differences and focus solely on the ongoing movement.

This message was conveyed by his sister Aleema Khan, who spoke to the media alongside her two sisters after meeting Imran Khan in jail.

Aleema said Imran Khan gave two key messages: first, that he and his wife Bushra Bibi are being subjected to injustice, with restrictions placed on his access to TV and newspapers. He accused the jail superintendent and a senior military official of violating his human rights, adding that those responsible for this treatment must be held accountable. “All this,” he said, “is being done at the direction of one individual.”

Regarding the Lahore meeting, Imran Khan said attempts were being made to sow discord within PTI, emphasizing that personal differences must be set aside. “Focus entirely on the movement,” he said, expressing satisfaction over the unity of 300 parliamentarians who joined the Lahore gathering. “Anyone who tries to create division in the party, I will deal with personally,” he added. “We are sitting in jail, and you are creating rifts.”

Aleema Khan further said that the family has been visiting the jail for the past two years and remains fully supportive of the party’s decisions. They want the party to act on Imran Khan’s instructions and called on the jail superintendent to end the inhumane treatment of the PTI founder.

She said Imran Khan’s message to parliamentarians is clear: they must decide whether they want to remain in politics. “If you listen to the cases against me,” Imran reportedly said, “you’ll realize the negotiations aren’t even necessary.”

Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar:

Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar stated that the PTI movement in Lahore will continue until August 5. He confirmed a meeting with the Speaker regarding 26 assembly members and stressed that the opposition cannot be stopped from protesting.

Salman Akram Raja:

Salman Akram Raja noted that Imran Khan has given clear directions to continue addressing the Lahore meeting in the media. He emphasized that no one will be awarded a party ticket based on money, and urged unity: “We must all move forward together.”