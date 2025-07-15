Ihc Orders Formation Of Commission To Probe Blasphemy Cases

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court has ordered the government to form a commission to investigate blasphemy cases.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq of the Islamabad High Court heard petitions seeking the formation of a commission to investigate blasphemy cases.

Accepting the petitions, the Islamabad High Court directed the government to establish the commission.

The court ordered the federal government to constitute the commission within 30 days, stating that the commission must complete its work within four months.

The court further ruled that if the commission requires more time, it may approach the court for an extension.