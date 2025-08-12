Big Day for CAIE Students: AS & A Level Results 2025 out today in Pakistan

KARACHI – The wait is finally over for thousands of A-Level students across Pakistan as May–June 2025 AS and A Level results are being released today on August 12 Tuesday.

A-Level Results Check Online

From 11:00 am, candidates can log in to Cambridge International portal using their unique credentials to see their grades, while schools will hand out printed statements throughout day. More than 10,000 students from over 750 schools are part of this year’s highly anticipated results day.

Excitement and anxiety are running high among candidates as these grades will play key role in landing university admissions, scholarships, and future career plans.

Cambridge Paper leak 2025

Cambridge International Education (CIE) reported that portions of three AS and A Level papers as Mathematics Papers 12 and 42, and Computer Science Paper 22, were leaked in Pakistan ahead of their scheduled exams.

CIE is investigating breach, warning that involved exam centres could be deregistered and students disqualified. The organisation pledged to review and strengthen security measures for future sessions

O-Level Results 2025

O Level students will have to wait exactly one week as their results are slated to be announced on August 19, 2025 Tuesday.

Students unhappy with their results can request a review through their schools, with the option to appeal further to the exam boards or the regulator, Ofqual.